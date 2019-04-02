× Ready for its 15th season: Lake Express ferry returns to its summer home in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Lake Express high-speed ferry returned to its summer home on the shores of Lake Michigan on Tuesday morning, April 2.

The ferry is about to begin its 15th anniversary season. This year, the ship will make a quick a stop at its Milwaukee terminal before proceeding north to Manitowoc where it will undergo work at Burger Boat Co. before returning to Milwaukee to begin its season on May 1.

On Tuesday, the ferry departed from its winter storage in Milwaukee’s Menomonee River Valley and traveled to the Lake Express Terminal.

Lake Express officials say travelers can take advantage of two special offers this season, available to those who book a trip for anytime during the ship’s travel season before June 1. Kids ages 5 to 17 will ride free this summer either one-way or round trip (normally $39 and $66, respectively) when accompanied by a paying adult. Port and security surcharges will be applied. As always, kids under the age of 5 ride free anytime of the travel season.

Additionally, motorcycles can ride for free – both one-way or round trip – when accompanied by a paid adult passenger fare for travel dates this Spring (May 1 – June 13) and again in the Fall (Sept. 9 – Oct. 21). A savings of $51 (one-way) or $102 (round trip). Port and security surcharges will be applied.