SUV strikes condo garage in Kenosha, causing significant damage; 2 hurt

KENOSHA — A condo suffered significant damage when a vehicle struck the garage in Kenosha on Tuesday morning, April 2.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Northgate Commons near 13th Street and 30th Avenue.

Officials said a vehicle headed south on 30th Avenue left the roadway and struck the garage. One person was treated at the scene, and a second person was taken to the hospital.

A “structural response” team had to be called out to prevent the structure from collapsing. It took two hours to stabilize it.

The occupant of the condo was home at the time, but was not hurt.