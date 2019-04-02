LIVE: LAPD Police Chief gives update on the murder investigation of Nipsey Hussle

Tasty Polish traditions: Fresh Pierogi available at Tower Chicken

Posted 10:36 am, April 2, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Chicken, cottage cheese, sauerkraut and more. It's the busiest time of year at Tower Chicken -- at least when it comes to their Pierogies. Sometimes during Lent, they make 130 dozen at a time. They do it all by hand every Tuesday.

