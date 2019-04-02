× TMZ: Alleged getaway driver in Nipsey Hussle murder claims she was in the dark

LOS ANGELES — TMZ on Tuesday, April 2 spoke with a woman who said she was in the car with Eric Holder after he allegedly shot and killed Nipsey Hussle Sunday, March 31. She told TMZ she was with Holder Sunday, but had no idea what he was doing.

TMZ received a tip that the vehicle police said Holder used was taken to an auto shop last June. TMZ learned from people connected to the shop there was indeed a car that came in with the license plate in question. The name on the invoice was Eric Holder, along with a phone number.

TMZ called that number and a woman answered.

She said she did not know Holder last June, but subsequently did get to know him. TMZ noted that didn’t make a lot of sense, because it appears the car is registered to either her or someone in her family, yet Holder’s name was on the invoice from the auto shop. She told TMZ it was her car.

The woman said she subsequently began a friendship with Holder, and she was with him Sunday when they drove to Nipsey’s clothing store near the Crenshaw District of Los Angeles. She claimed she was waiting for him in the alley when he went over to the clothing store. She claimed she didn’t know why he was going there, and he didn’t say anything when he came back to the car.

TMZ noted they are “in no way vouching for the veracity of her version of Sunday’s events.” That’s just what she told them on the phone. The woman told TMZ she was going to call police to “clear my name.”

TMZ contacted detectives on the case who said they had not received such a call.

The woman hung up before answering additional questions — like where is Holder now?

Police have said there was a personal dispute between Holder and Nipsey Hussle in the hours before the shooting.