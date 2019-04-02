× Wisconsin voters picking Supreme Court justice

Polls are open in Wisconsin for voters to choose a new state Supreme Court justice to serve a 10-year term.

The winner in Tuesday’s election will replace 85-year-old Justice Shirley Abrahamson, who is retiring.

Conservatives have been in the majority on the court since 2008, currently with a 4-3 split. If state appeals court Judge Brian Hagedorn wins the race, it would increase their majority.

A win by fellow appeals Judge Lisa Neubauer would give liberals a chance to take control of the court in the 2020 election.

Voter turnout in past Supreme Court races in non-presidential years has generally been around 20 percent. Voters need a photo ID to cast their ballots. Polls close at 8 p.m.