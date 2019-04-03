20K pounds of frozen beef patties recalled over plastic concerns

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection service announced Wednesday, April 3, that approximately 20,373 pounds of AdvancePierre Foods and Enid, Okla. ready-to-eat beef patties may be contaminated with plastic.

Product numbers “EST. 2260E” inside the USDA mark of inspection are subject to recall. The beef patties were produced on Nov. 30, 2018.

The following products under recall were shipped to nationwide retail and institutional locations:

14.06-lb. cases containing three bags with 30 pieces for a total of 90 portions of “CN FULLY COOKED FLAMEBROILED BEEF PATTIES CARAMEL COLOR ADDED” with case code 155-525-0 and package code 8334.

The USDA says the problem was found on April 1, after receiving two customer complaints regarding soft purple plastic found in the product.

If you find this product in your freezer, the USDA says they should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.