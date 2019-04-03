Check vote totals for the spring 2019 general election

After death, Nipsey Hussle’s sales and streams soar

Posted 12:58 pm, April 3, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Nipsey Hussle performs onstage at Live! Red! Ready! Pre-Show, sponsored by Nissan, at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BET)

NEW YORK — As the world mourns the death of rapper Nipsey Hussle, more people are listening to his music: His sales and streams have increased since he died Sunday.

Nielsen Music tells The Associated Press that 2,000 copies of his albums were purchased the day he died, followed by 9,000 copies on Monday and 4,000 copies on Tuesday. That’s in contrast to last Friday and Saturday when he sold just a few albums — an amount Nielsen Music said is too small to report.

Hussle’s album “Victory Lap” is No. 1 on the iTunes albums chart, while his mixtape “Crenshaw” is No. 5. On Wednesday, 10 of the Top 50 songs on Apple Music belonged to Hussle.

Hussle was killed in front of his South Los Angeles clothing store Sunday.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.