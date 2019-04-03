Arrest made after man suffered severe head injury in East Troy
EAST TROY — A 48-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning, April 3 when police responded to a battery complaint in East Troy.
It happened on County Road J just before 10 a.m.
Police said a 41-year-old man was struck, causing a severe head injury. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The 48-year-old man was taken to the Walworth County Jail, with charges pending.
Police said there is no danger to the community.
