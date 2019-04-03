Beef and brandy: Tips on cooking one flavorful dish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Beef, it's what's for dinner! Chef Feker of 2Mesa Mexican Eatery joins Real Milwaukee to share his recipe for beef loin with brandy peppercorn cream sauce.

Beef Loin with Brandy Peppercorn Cream Sauce

Ingredients

• 4, 8-ounce beef loin

• Pinch of chili flakes

• 1 cup heavy cream

• 1/4 cup chopped shallots

• 2 oz. of Worcestershire sauce

• 1 cup homemade beef broth or

1 can beef broth reduced by half

• 8 oz. Cognac or brandy

• 1 tablespoons drained green peppercorns in brine chopped or 1 tablespoon of dry black peppercorns crushed

• 3 tablespoons butter

• 4 tablespoon of olive oil (e.v.o.o preferred)

• Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

1. Season beef loin with salt and pepper

2. Meanwhile, heat the olive oil and 1 tbsp butter in a heavy-bottom sauté pan on medium-high heat, then place beef in the skillet and reduce heat to medium and let brown/sear beef on both sides (3 minutes per side), working in batches and set aside (do not clean skillet).

3. Reduce heat to medium; add the chopped shallots, chili flakes and peppercorns to the same skillet, sauté for 1 minute.

4. Remove from the heat, add 1/2 the Cognac and flambé, allowing the alcohol to burn off.

5. Add reduced beef stock, cook 1 minute then add remaining Cognac and cook for another minute. Add Worcestershire sauce and whipping cream and simmer to a sauce consistency, about 3 more minutes or until the sauce coats the back of a spoon.

6. Return beef to the saucepan and simmer for 1 minute. Season sauce to taste.

7. Place your beef on your canvas (aka plate), spoon sauce over beef and get Fekerized.