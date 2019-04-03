Check vote totals for the spring 2019 general election

Caught on camera: Suspects sought in non-fatal shooting near 19th and National Ave.

Posted 4:23 pm, April 3, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — MPD is asking the public for its help in identifying two suspects involved in a non-fatal shooting that happened near 19th and National Ave. on the morning of March 12.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1 (in photo): Male, Hispanic, between the ages of 17-20, 5’5 to 5’7, thin build. He was last seen wearing a green jacket with a hood, blue jeans, black shoes and a black baseball cap. He has a tattoo on the top of his right hand. He was armed with an unknown type handgun.

Suspect in non-fatal shooting near 19th and National Ave., Milwaukee

Suspect #2: Male, Hispanic, between the ages of 17-20, 5’5 to 5’7, with curly hair. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, dark pants and a red shirt which was hanging out underneath the jacket.

The suspects were seen in a black, 2-door, Honda Civic.

If you have any information please contact, Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

