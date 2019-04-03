Check vote totals for the spring 2019 general election

‘Classic hits:’ Escape into the songbook of Johnny Cash during ‘Ring of Fire’

Posted 10:05 am, April 3, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- A popular musical is back on stage at the Stackner Cabaret! You can once again escape into the songbook of Johnny Cash during "Ring of Fire." Kasey spent the morning getting a sneak peek look at the show.

About Ring of Fire (website)

From the iconic songbook of Johnny Cash comes this unique musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, and home and family.

Back by popular demand from our sold-out run in 2013, Ring of Fire features more than two dozen classic hits – including “I Walk The Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and “Ring of Fire” – performed by a multi-talented cast, painting a musical portrait of The Man in Black that promises to be a foot-stompin’, crowd pleasin’ salute to a uniquely American legend!

