Probation plus 30 days in jail for coach accused of attacking referee at Waukesha basketball game

WAUKESHA — A college basketball coach accused of attacking a referee after a game in Waukesha was sentenced to probation plus 30 days in jail on Wednesday, April 3.

Jamal Mosley, 42, in February 2019 pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of battery. A misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct was dismissed but read into the court record as a result of the plea deal.

Mosley was sentenced to serve 90 days in jail — straight time, which was stayed. He was instead sentenced to one year probation — along with 30 days conditional time with Huber release.

He was ordered to pay $4,117 in restitution to the victim, split with the co-defendant.

The co-defendant, Mosley’s son J’shon Mosley, 21, in September 2018 pleaded no contest to one count of misdemeanor battery. A misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct was dismissed but read into the court record. In October 2018, he was sentenced to serve six months in jail — which was stayed, and he was instead placed on probation for one year, along with 90 days conditional time in jail with Huber release for the first 45 days. The remaining 45 days was stayed — to be used at the probation agent’s discretion. He was also ordered to complete 75 hours of community service.

According to a criminal complaint, Jamal Mosley confronted the official, demanded respect, then unloaded a flurry of fists, missing with at least the first two.

Mosley’s son then joined in the melee, striking several blows to the referee’s face.

“He was enraged. Violently swung at me twice, and probably embarrassed then that he couldn’t hit an old man. You think he quit swinging then? No,” said Patrick Anderson, basketball referee.

“One of main impetus for coaching is to serve as a mentor and role model for the young men and women I encounter. A few of them are in here today, and I failed them that night,” Mosley said.