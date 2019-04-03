× Former associate principal accused of inappropriately touching students at Wauwatosa East HS

WAUWATOSA — A former associate principal for Wauwatosa East High School is facing charges for allegedly hugging female students and “burying his face” in their chests.

Robert Day, 51, has been charged with two counts of disorderly conduct.

On October 22, 2018, investigators say two former Wauwatosa East students confronted the school officer with information on Day. One of the students said during her sophomore year, 2016-17, she remembered a time when Day was sitting in a chair and “stretched his arms out to give her a hug.” She stated Day then “buried his face” in her chest.

A similar incident happened to the second former student, who told investigators Day did the same thing when he gave her a hug while seated. She stated the incident happened in 2015, and remembered similar incidents happening after that.

A 15-year-old student also came forward with allegations against Day. Investigators say she remembered a time when she was putting items away in her backpack. She stated Day put his hands around her waist, and then his hands “moved to her buttocks” for a little bit.

The students who came forward told investigators the incidents all happened in Day’s office. They stated Day’s actions made them “extremely uncomfortable” and at times caused them to fear for their bodily safety.

Authorities spoke with Day on Nov. 7. He denied being inappropriate with students and did not remember the seated hugs. However, Day stated if that did happen, “it was probably not the best thing to do.”

Day’s next court appearance is set for April 28.