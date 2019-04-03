× Foxconn construction moves forward and local manufacturers want in on the action

RACINE COUNTY — Foxconn construction moves forward as developers look to local business owners for assistance with construction. An informal seminar was held in Sturtevant on Wednesday, April 3, highlighting future contracts and the process to bid on them.

“Interested in seeing the direction and actually what they’re looking for,” said Victor Cihler, AccuTemp Mechanical.

Victor Cihler, with Accutemp Mechanical, says he — along with more than 100 other business owners — are just curious about what’s next for the site.

“I’d love to have a hand in it somewhere, but not sure where, or if it even fits our company at all,” Cihler said.

A curiosity that Foxconn developers are hoping to cash in on.

“From the outside it might look like one building but there’s probably going to be several buildings and operations within under that one given roof,” said Jenny Trick, Racine County Economic Development.

As site construction goes vertical, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, says more developers become interested in being awarded bids.

“Fifteen-hundred manufacturing jobs coming here,” Delagrave said. “That’s what the vertical construction shows.”

While no bids were awarded on Wednesday, lots of information was provided about how local companies can acquire one.

“It shows that’s we’re bringing manufacturing back to the State of Wisconsin, and really excited about it being in Racine County,” Delagrave siad.

A popular early turnout seems to be a promising sign for what’s sure to be a busy construction season.