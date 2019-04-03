‘Giving back:’ Red Cross provides shelter, resources for victims of Bayside apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAYSIDE -- The American Red Cross has been busy connecting residents of a Bayside apartment fire with resources they need to reclaim their lives.

It's been nearly a week since William Branch's life was gutted by flames.

"The memories and the images, they weigh on you. Standing there, watching everything you've worked for going up in smoke, valuables that you will never be able to replace," said Branch.

Branch lived at the White Oaks Apartments in Bayside for five years. Early Saturday morning, March 30, fire started on a first floor balcony causing the evacuation of the entire building -- and millions of dollars in damage.

Two miles away from his former home, Branch and other displaced residents are at St. Eugene's Congregation and School, near Port Washington Road and Calumet Road, where a helping hand awaits.

"Covering anything from assistance that they might need in this recovery phase, connection to housing to paperwork and identification," said Justin Kern, communications officer for the American Red Cross of Wisconsin.

From stacks of towels to dishware, the gym is packed. The Red Cross is bringing together a dozen agencies, like the local health department and school district, to connect the impacted with available resources. There's even a steady supply of meals from local vendors.

"It's giving back, it's giving forward, it's paying forward. It's doing what you can for someone else," said Brian Kennedy, Kurt Schulz Deli Pastry Shoppe owner.

It's all a sign of tremendous community support for a group forced to start over.

"It's kind of difficult to put in words how grateful we are to have the people come out and respond the way they have," said Branch.

The church was also open as a shelter, initially providing shelter to 14 people. The past person left the shelter Wednesday morning. FOX6 News is told all of the roughly 135 people impacted, now have temporary or long-term housing.