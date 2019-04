GRAFTON — It was not a good day for a new vehicle owner in Grafton.

The Grafton Fire Department was called out to I-43 northbound near Mile Marker 91 on Wednesday, April 3, for a report of a car fire.

Officials say upon arrival, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. The fire department reports the driver had just purchased the car earlier in the day.

Authorities put out the fire, but it appears the vehicle sustained significant damage.

