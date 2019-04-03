Check vote totals for the spring 2019 general election

Home and garden: The latest issue of MKE Lifestyle Magazine is on store shelves

Posted 8:19 am, April 3, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- It's time to talk all things Milwaukee! The April issue of MKE Lifestyle Magazine is on store shelves. Editor Nicole Kiefert joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the "Home and Garden" issue.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.