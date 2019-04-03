IL police involved in missing child probe with feds, case has ties to Wisconsin

AURORA, Ill. — Police in west suburban Aurora are involved in a missing child investigation with federal officials in Cincinnati and Louisville, according to WGNTV.com.

According to a tweet from FBI officials in Louisville Wednesday, the Aurora Police Department is working with them, FBI officials in Cincinnati, police departments in Cincinnati and Newport, Ky., and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio.

FBILouisville and @FBICincinnati are actively coordinating with the Newport PD, @CincyPD, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and @AuroraPoliceIL on a missing child investigation. There will be no further statement made on this matter until we have additional information. — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) April 3, 2019

Timmothy Pitzen is the only child currently missing from Aurora, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Timmothy was 6 years old when he disappeared on May 11, 2011. Surveillance video captured the boy with his mom in Wisconsin Dells. She was later found dead in a hotel room in Rockford.

Authorities said she killed herself and left a note saying Timmothy was safe and being cared for by someone who loved him. But he would never be found.

Police have said in the past there was no evidence Timmothy’s mother harmed the boy — and they believed he was still alive. Timmothy would be 14 years old now.