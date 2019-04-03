Las Vegas authorities probing death of Appleton man in custody

LAS VEGAS — Authorities in Las Vegas say a 36-year-old Wisconsin man died in police custody after becoming unconscious while being restrained by jailers following his arrest on trespassing and other charges.

Assistant Clark County Sheriff Charles Hank showed jail video on Wednesday showing four jail officers seating Nicholas Farah in a “restraint chair” late Sunday after he was deemed “uncooperative or combative.”

Farah apparently becomes unconscious while being pushed forward in a seated position as jailers remove and replace his handcuffs.

Hank told reporters that Farah, of Appleton, Wisconsin, had been arrested at a Las Vegas motel after managers reported he was loitering and refused to leave.

The Clark County coroner says a determination of the cause of Farah’s death could take several weeks, pending blood toxicology results.

Hank said four veteran corrections officers are on paid leave pending investigation results.