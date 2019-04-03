Check vote totals for the spring 2019 general election

Milwaukee residents invited to attend Lead-Safe resource fair, free water filters available

Posted 1:59 pm, April 3, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett invited residents, community advocates, and city leaders on Wednesday, April 3 to attend a family-friendly Lead-Safe Milwaukee Resource Fair. The fair is being held Wednesday and Thursday, April 4.

Free lead-safe home kits and water filters will be distributed to eligible families, while supplies last. Lead testing and lead-safe activities are also available for children.

Dates and locations for Lead-Safe Milwaukee events

Wednesday, April 3 (5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.)
Bradley Tech High School
700 S. 4th St., Milwaukee

Thursday, April 4 (5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.)
North Division High School
1011 W. Center St., Milwaukee

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.