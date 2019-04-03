Milwaukee residents invited to attend Lead-Safe resource fair, free water filters available

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett invited residents, community advocates, and city leaders on Wednesday, April 3 to attend a family-friendly Lead-Safe Milwaukee Resource Fair. The fair is being held Wednesday and Thursday, April 4.

Free lead-safe home kits and water filters will be distributed to eligible families, while supplies last. Lead testing and lead-safe activities are also available for children.

Dates and locations for Lead-Safe Milwaukee events

Wednesday, April 3 (5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.)

Bradley Tech High School

700 S. 4th St., Milwaukee

Thursday, April 4 (5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.)

North Division High School

1011 W. Center St., Milwaukee