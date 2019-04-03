Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in Racine at Nest Playspace. Nest Playspace is an indoor play area designed to for 0-6 year olds that focuses on imaginative play.

About Nest Playspace (website)

Nest Playspace is an indoor play area that focuses on imaginative play. Our 2,500 square foot space is designed for ages 0-6, and is a fun place for young children to explore and play, as well as a cozy & modern space that parents, grandparents, and caregivers will enjoy. First child: 0-12 months | $6 12 months & up | $10 Additional children: 6 months & under | FREE Sibling 7 months & up | $6 Twin | $3