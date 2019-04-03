Check vote totals for the spring 2019 general election

Nest Playspace is ‘an indoor play area that focuses on imaginative play’

Posted 11:15 am, April 3, 2019, by , Updated at 11:23AM, April 3, 2019

RACINE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in Racine at Nest Playspace. Nest Playspace is an indoor play area designed to for 0-6 year olds that focuses on imaginative play.

About Nest Playspace (website)

First child:

0-12 months | $6

12 months & up | $10

Additional children:

6 months & under | FREE

Sibling 7 months & up | $6

Twin | $3

