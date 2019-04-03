Check vote totals for the spring 2019 general election

Police: Woman suffers head injury during attempted robbery, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened early Wednesday morning, April 3. It happened near 96th and Brown Deer shortly before 1 a.m.

According to police, officers were initially called to the scene for reports of a shooting . Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious woman with a head injury. The injury was unrelated to the gunfire.

Police say someone tried to rob the woman — and then shots were fired.

No arrests have been made.

