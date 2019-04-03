Rahsaan Walker pleads not guilty, accused of shooting at pickup on WIS 175

MILWAUKEE — Rahsaan Walker pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, April 3 to a charge of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon (from vehicle).

Walker, 23, is charged in connection with an incident that shut down WIS 175 near State Street on March 18. The court on Wedneday found probable cause — and bound Walker over for trial.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to northbound WIS 175 near State Street shortly after 2 p.m. on that Monday. They were investigating a “shots fired” call.

Deputies interviewed a witness who indicated a “black pickup approached and passed him at a high rate of speed on his left. A red Mustang was just behind the black pickup and passed (the witness) at a high rate of speed on the right. (The witness) observed an arm coming out of the driver side window of the Mustang armed with a green Glock handgun and fire approximately 4 shots in the direction of the black pickup.”

A short time later, an alert was put out for the red Mustang. Wauwatosa police indicated they were familiar with the vehicle in question — and provided investigators with a license plate number along with Rahsaan Walker’s name. They indicated “he had been stopped in the red Mustang before armed with olive colored Glock with a green sight on it.”

An anonymous call later came into authorities — and described the incident. The caller said the black pickup was a rental car. Law enforcement tracked down that vehicle and found it “had a flat tire with a bullet in it. It had been rented to the victim.”

Police then spoke to the victim in this shooting incident. He “stated he was driving in the area of 43rd and Lincoln when he observed the red Mustang.” The victim said the driver of the Mustang (Walker) and him exchanged words before he drove off — and eventually to northbound WIS 175. As the driver of the pickup was headed north, he told police he “heard around 5 gunshots.” He looked around and saw two cars including the red Mustang.

Walker was later interviewed by investigators. The complaint says he “initially denied any involvement.” Later he “acknowledged that the driver of the black pickup almost ran him into oncoming traffic at 43rd and Lincoln. Their two cars became side by side and the driver of the black pickup was talking crazy and displayed a handgun but did not point it.” Walker also “admitted to shooting at the black pickup to scare the guy off.”

Walker is due back in court for a scheduling conference on April 17.