Recognize this man? Milwaukee police seek to ID armed suspect in bank robbery

Posted 1:06 pm, April 3, 2019

US Bank armed robbery suspect

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted for robbing the US Bank near 37th and Villard on Tuesday, April 2.

Officials say the suspect entered the bank around 2:45 p.m. and approached the teller. He then handed the teller a demand note,  obtained money and fled on foot. 

The suspect is described as a male, African-American, 20-25 years of age, 5’8″ to 6′ tall, clean-shaven, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, black pants, black shoes and a red knit hat.

If you have information that could help identify this man, you are urged to call Milwaukee police.

