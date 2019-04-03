Check vote totals for the spring 2019 general election

Report: Jordy Nelson talking with Packers brass about retiring with the team

Posted 10:14 am, April 3, 2019, by

MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 23: Jordy Nelson #82 of the Oakland Raiders warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — Paul Pabst of the Dan Patrick radio show is reporting that Jordy Nelson has reached out to the top executives with the Green Bay Packers to talk about signing a one-day contract and retiring as one of the Packers.

According to tweets posted on Wednesday morning., April 3, when Pabst asked Nelson if Aaron Rodgers called and asked him to come back to play for Green Bay, Nelson apparently said, “It probably would be hard to say no.”

This is a developing story.

