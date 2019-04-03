× Report: Jordy Nelson talking with Packers brass about retiring with the team

GREEN BAY — Paul Pabst of the Dan Patrick radio show is reporting that Jordy Nelson has reached out to the top executives with the Green Bay Packers to talk about signing a one-day contract and retiring as one of the Packers.

According to tweets posted on Wednesday morning., April 3, when Pabst asked Nelson if Aaron Rodgers called and asked him to come back to play for Green Bay, Nelson apparently said, “It probably would be hard to say no.”

Jordy Nelson told us that he has talked to @packers brass about signing a one-day contract and retiring as a Packer. — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) April 3, 2019

"It probably would be hard to say no." – Jordy Nelson on if @AaronRodgers12 called this Summer asking him to come back to play for the @packers — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) April 3, 2019

This is a developing story.