Restaurants, retail shops at Mitchell International Airport remodeled or replaced by 2020

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is getting a refresh of restaurants and retail shops. In all, officials announced 22 restaurants and retail shops will be remodeled or replaced by next year.
The following food and beverage changes are planned:
Concourse C food & beverage
- Cousin’s Subs (new)
- Starbucks Coffee (new)
- Chili’s Too (remodeled)
Concourse D food & beverage
- Great American Bagel Company (new)
- Usinger’s (remodeled)
Main Terminal/Concession Mall food & beverage
- The food court will be converted to a fresh marketplace with grab-and-go options
New Retail concessions
- Summerfest Marketplace
- Bay View Exchange
- Third Ward Crossing
- Girl in the Moon
- Brighton
- Spanx
- No Boundaries
- PGA
- Scoreboard
- TripAdvisor
As part of the reconfiguration, the Mitchell Gallery of Flight museum will be moved to where the Milwaukee Marketplace is now located, offering a permanent location for the aviation museum’s collection. The USO Lounge will also move to a pre-security location.
All replacements and renovations are expected to be completed in time for the DNC Convention in 2020.
