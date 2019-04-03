Restaurants, retail shops at Mitchell International Airport remodeled or replaced by 2020

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is getting a refresh of restaurants and retail shops. In all, officials announced 22 restaurants and retail shops will be remodeled or replaced by next year.

The following food and beverage changes are planned:

Concourse C food & beverage

Cousin’s Subs (new)

Starbucks Coffee (new)

Chili’s Too (remodeled)

Concourse D food & beverage

Great American Bagel Company (new)

Usinger’s (remodeled)

Main Terminal/Concession Mall food & beverage

The food court will be converted to a fresh marketplace with grab-and-go options

New Retail concessions

Summerfest Marketplace

Bay View Exchange

Third Ward Crossing

Girl in the Moon

Brighton

Spanx

No Boundaries

PGA

Scoreboard

TripAdvisor

As part of the reconfiguration, the Mitchell Gallery of Flight museum will be moved to where the Milwaukee Marketplace is now located, offering a permanent location for the aviation museum’s collection. The USO Lounge will also move to a pre-security location.

All replacements and renovations are expected to be completed in time for the DNC Convention in 2020.