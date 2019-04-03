Check vote totals for the spring 2019 general election

Scientists bring STEM to southern California at Clippers SciFest

Posted 10:06 am, April 3, 2019

At SciFest 2019 lucky students got to experience what a STEM career could mean for them! SciFest is an annual celebration that’s held every year in Washington D.C., but this year it came to Southern California. The ultimate goal of the two day festival is to get kids interested in science.

