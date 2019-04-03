Check vote totals for the spring 2019 general election

Shopping for a new car? A look at the top 3 vehicles of the year

Posted 9:16 am, April 3, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Auto expert Nik Miles joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the year.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.