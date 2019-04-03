Surveillance video shows collision involving MPD squad that left newlyweds seriously hurt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A collision involving a Milwaukee Police Department squad car and another vehicle Sunday, March 31 near 43rd and Good Hope was caught on camera.

This all began shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday when officers observed a black ford fusion with Wisconsin license plates traveling southbound on Teutonia at a high rate of speed. The vehicle disregarded three sets of lights on the main thoroughfare. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop at Teutonia and Atkinson.

The vehicle then disregarded the stop sign, cutting off a motorist, nearly causing a collision.

During the course of the pursuit, officers lost sight of the vehicle, at which point the pursuit was terminated.

Just before 2:30 a.m., a squad was involved in a crash. The officers and three occupants of the other vehicle, including newlyweds, suffered injuries and were taken to a hospital.

FOX6 News on Wednesday, April 3 obtained surveillance video of the collision from Jerry at Jerry's Certified Service.

"It's easy to see, but it's frustrating that it's constantly happening," said Jerry Turriff.

The video showed, as the black vehicle traveling in the wrong lane sped by, turning, police were trailing behind. They eventually lost the vehicle. Moments later, a squad's lights flipped off, and the squad performed a U-turn near 43rd and Good Hope, before coming back around. The video showed a white vehicle, which entered the frame on the right. The squad's lights came back on, and then the collision occurred.

A closer look at the video revealed the officer had a red light, and the white vehicle had the green.

"They are trying to catch someone that they're chasing, and this innocent person got caught up in it accidentally," said Turriff.

Emergency crews responded moments later. Family members said two people in the white vehicle suffered serious injuries. Police said the officers suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

"There's an awful lot of speeding around here that they need to somehow get a handle on I'm sure it's not easy," said Turriff.

Police did not get back to FOX6 News Wednesday regarding the status of the investigation.

Family members of the couple in the white car said they got married weeks prior -- and were recovering together in the hospital.

