Thief caught trying to steal truck loaded with cookie dough in Kansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Police arrested the driver who tried to steal a truck filled with cookie dough Wednesday, April 3.

Kansas City Cold Storage said the truck belongs to them, and someone broke into the truck and stole it while the driver ran inside to grab paperwork. The driver left the vehicle running, and the thief jumped in and drove away.

The truck was loaded with three pallets of cookie dough and ready to head to Springfield, Missouri.

State Troopers chased the truck and eventually used road spikes to stop the truck near I-435 and Leavenworth Road. They arrested the suspect at the scene.