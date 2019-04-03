Traveling attire: Clothing that’s as chic as it is comfortable

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Like it or not, traveling attire has gotten really casual. But that doesn't mean you can't be presentable. Fashion expert Jordan Dechambre joins Real Milwaukee with a wardrobe for traveling that looks good as it feels.

All clothing Jordan is featuring today is from EVEREVE at The Corners of Brookfield, which offers women`s clothing at a variety of price points

-She has five outfits, many with pieces that mix and match among each other

Her tips:

1. Think comfort, then style: First consider fabrics that make you feel comfortable, then look for chic clothing pieces in those fabrics.

2. Avoid Dreaded Wrinkles: Opt for fabrics that repel wrinkling, like stretchy denim, jersey and softer styles.

3. Stick to One Color Palette: Your travel wardrobe should fit seamlessly in with any clothing you are packing for your trip so you can easily mix and match pieces.