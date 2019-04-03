× Voters reject Palmyra-Eagle School District’s $11.5 million operating referendum

PALMYRA — Voters in the Palmyra-Eagle School District on Tuesday, April 2 rejected an $11.5 million operating referendum.

Now, all eyes are on the school board to see whether they follow through with threats to file formal papers to dissolve the district.

Before the vote, one school board member told the FOX6 Investigators that without the referendum, they would have no other choice.

“If it fails, as a board, we file paperwork with the the DPI (Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction), and with the School District Boundary Appeal Board, to dissolve,” said Scott Hoff, board member.

The school district has already committed to operating next school year, and there’s a deadline of June 30 to file for dissolution.

After that, it’s up to the state to decide what happens next.