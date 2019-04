× 2 taken into custody following police pursuit, 4-vehicle crash in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Two people were taken into custody Wednesday night, April 3 following a police pursuit and four-vehicle crash in Milwaukee.

It began around 5:30 p.m. when officers attempted to stop a vehicle near 32nd and North. The driver fled the scene.

The suspected entered the freeway and got into an accident. Four vehicles were involved.

The two suspects were taken into custody.