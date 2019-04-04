× ‘A checked out coach; a tuned out QB:’ Bleacher Report article explores ‘what happened in Green Bay?’

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have one Super Bowl win in the Aaron Rodgers era — one more than a lot of teams, but fewer than many think Green Bay should have in that time frame.

A new article laid the blame at the feet of both Rodgers and former Coach Mike McCarthy for not getting more Lombardi trophies.

Tyler Dunne wrote in Bleacher Report that McCarthy missed team meetings while he was upstairs at Lambeau Field in his office getting a massage. The headline to the piece called him a checked out coach.

The same headline called Rodgers tuned out, and the article painted the quarterback as taking over the offense and ignoring coaching.

Dunne quoted named and unnamed sources about the quarterback influencing receivers to run routes the he prefers, with one play from the Patriots game in November used as an example. Rookie Equanimeous St. Brown broke one way, allegedly after being encouraged to do so by Rodgers.

McCarthy had called the play the other way, and pressure caused Rodgers to have to throw that way. St. Brown was in an unenviable position.

Dunne’s article estimated Rodgers was ignoring the plays sent in from the sidelines and calling his own plays about a third of the time last season, and that doesn’t really even account for plays that could be altered at the line of scrimmage.

