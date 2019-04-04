Discover collection of extra virgin olive oils, aged balsamic vinegars and nut oils, but where?

BROOKFIELD -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in Brookfield at From Olives to Oil. The store offers a variety of specialty oils, seasonings, balsamic vinegars, and more. Kramp is learning more about their classes and the different uses for their oils.
From Olives to Oil (website)
When you walk into From Olives to Oil, an Olive Oil Tasting store, you will discover our collection of extra virgin olive oils, aged balsamic vinegars and nut oils displayed in gleaming Italian stainless steel containers called fustis. Our collection is unique in that we travel to Italy to personally meet with our producer, literally hand selecting the oils and vinegars that we sell in our store. With this special arrangement we control the quality and more importantly the freshness.
Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will be happy to help you discover and sample our flavorful extra virgin olive oils and aged balsamic vinegars and then personally bottle your selections for you. Our store also offers other products including a line of pasta, olives, fruit sauces, beauty products and more.
From Olives to Oil ® gift box is perfect for any occasion, as well as corporate gift giving. We offer a wide variety of gift boxes to choose from or we can help you create your own. We also ship to any location in the continental US.