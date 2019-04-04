Discover collection of extra virgin olive oils, aged balsamic vinegars and nut oils, but where?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKFIELD -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in Brookfield at From Olives to Oil. The store offers a variety of specialty oils, seasonings, balsamic vinegars, and more. Kramp is learning more about their classes and the different uses for their oils.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From Olives to Oil (website)

When you walk into From Olives to Oil, an Olive Oil Tasting store, you will discover our collection of extra virgin olive oils, aged balsamic vinegars and nut oils displayed in gleaming Italian stainless steel containers called fustis. Our collection is unique in that we travel to Italy to personally meet with our producer, literally hand selecting the oils and vinegars that we sell in our store. With this special arrangement we control the quality and more importantly the freshness.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video