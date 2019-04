Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The fish is called smelt, it's very unique and only about the size of a minnow. Smelt fries used to be very popular in this area, but they're timely to cook. That's why Mibb's & Viv's in Lannon only offers them twice a year for a special Thursday night smelt fish fry. The next one is April 18.

'It's a fish most people have never heard of or tried you pretty much just eat the whole fish," said Mike.