Former Packers guard Josh Sitton retiring after 11 seasons in NFL

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers tweeted on Thursday, April 4 that former guard Josh Sitton has announced he is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons in the league.

Former #Packers guard Josh Sitton announced he is retiring after 11 NFL seasons. Congrats on a great career, @jsitton71 📰: https://t.co/cp1JIcXx4a pic.twitter.com/JITS1Xiz2e — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 4, 2019

According to Packers.com, Sitton was a fourth-round pick out of UCF in 2008. He started 125 of the 134 games (including playoffs) during his eight seasons in Green Bay. He was selected to the Pro Bowl on four occasions and named Associated Press All-Pro in three consecutive seasons from 2013-15, including a first-team nod in 2014.

Sitton, 32, made the announcement about his retirement during a radio interview Thursday morning with ESPN Wisconsin, only hours after the birth of his child.

The Packers say Sitton becomes the fourth former Packers Pro Bowler to retire this offseason, joining fellow guard T.J. Lang, receiver Jordy Nelson and fullback John Kuhn.