Girl Scouts drop by with dozens of boxes of cookies for Glendale Police Department

GLENDALE — A sweet surprise was dropped off at the Glendale Police Department, thanks to a group of Girl Scouts on Thursday, April 4.
To show appreciation for their hard work, Brownie/Girl Scouts Troop #20062 delivered boxes upon boxes of cookies to the station.
The group of girls, who are students at Parkway Elementary School, crafted a giant “Thank You” sign to go along with the surprise.
“Cookies before dinner is ok sometimes,” the department wrote on Twitter to thank them.
A wonderful act of kindness!
