Girl Scouts drop by with dozens of boxes of cookies for Glendale Police Department

April 4, 2019

GLENDALE — A sweet surprise was dropped off at the Glendale Police Department, thanks to a group of Girl Scouts on Thursday, April 4.

To show appreciation for their hard work, Brownie/Girl Scouts Troop #20062 delivered boxes upon boxes of cookies to the station.

The group of girls, who are students at Parkway Elementary School, crafted a giant “Thank You” sign to go along with the surprise.

Girl Scouts donate cookies to Glendale Police Department

“Cookies before dinner is ok sometimes,” the department wrote on Twitter to thank them.

A wonderful act of kindness!

