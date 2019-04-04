How to host the DNC: Milwaukee leaders getting advice, tips from past convention cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Hosting a Democratic National Convention doesn't come with an instructional manual, but the City of Milwaukee is getting some help from cities that have already hosted a convention, and one in particular is providing some tips and southern hospitality.

"I just want to get ahead of this," said Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman.

When it comes to planning one of the biggest political events in the nation, timing is everything.

"They are going to be coming from everywhere," said Milwaukee Alderman Mark Borkowski.

Members of the City of Milwaukee Department Public Works Committee want to get the ball rolling. They're calling on the DPW to lay out its plan to help Milwaukee host the DNC.

"They are going to be making their judgments and impressions," said Alderman Borkowski.

City leaders have been busy making connections with past DNC hosts.

"They are super willing to share their experiences with us," said Jeff Polenske, DPW commissioner.

Commissioner Jeff Polenske says his department is picking up some tips from its counterparts in Charlotte, North Carolina. Charlotte hosted the DNC in 2012, and will host the RNC in 2020. Leaders from both cities are planning a conference call later in April. Charlotte is also rolling out the welcome mat, inviting Polenske and others to visit.

"They have a lot of experience and a lot of the people there in 2012, a number of them are still there," Polenske said.

It's not clear whether Milwaukee leaders will take the trip south. Right now, Brew City is preparing for guests of its own.

"The kickoff meeting with the DNC will be in a couple of weeks," said Polenske.

The DNC is the biggest event Milwaukee has ever hosted. According to the mayor's office, the city has also reached out to Charlotte, as well as Philadelphia to pick up any advice it can.