‘Means the world:’ Milwaukee Fire Department unveils new mobile ‘Survive Alive’ house

MILWAUKEE -- FOX6 on Thursday, April 4 found fire safety basics like stop, drop, cover and roll splashed across the Milwaukee Fire Department's brand new Survive Alive house -- this one on wheels -- build from the ground up!

"To have it be something that is warm and welcoming, yet educational, was very important to the design here," said Scott Bucher, Traction Factory owner and president.

Inside, children learn what to do in the event of a fire emergency.

"There's a kitchen in the middle. It has a stove that simulates fire on top of the stove, fire in the oven," said Christopher Snyder, Milwaukee Fire Department deputy chief.

Firefighters can also simulate smoke and heat.

Sometimes, escaping through a door isn't an option. That's why kids also learn how to safely exit through a window.

"Between 1987 and 1991, 68 children lost their lives in fires," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

Mayor Barrett helped unveil the new house on Thursday, and said the educational tool has been life-saving.

"The history of our city was demonstrably altered by the creation of the Survive Alive house," said Barrett.

Since opening in 1992 near 20th and Becher, about 450,000 students have visited the Survive Alive house.

"I have an 11-year-old daughter. It means the world," said Bucher.

With a mobile unit, capabilities grow.

"And then we go, we learn, we listen to our kids and then everybody is that much safer," said Deputy Chief Snyder.

The mobile unit will travel to schools, youth groups and community events. CLICK HERE to learn more.