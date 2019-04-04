Milwaukee boy’s stolen wheelchair ramp to be replaced by Germantown company

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee family has a restored hope in humanity two days after thieves stole a wheelchair ramp from the front steps of their home. Discount Ramps, a company in Germantown, is stepping in to help.

“It just really hurts to know someone can be so heartless,” said Avera Allen.

Tears flowed from Avera Allen hours after thieves took her son Armoni’s customized wheelchair ramp.

“I’m just wondering what would make a person do that,” Allen said.

It’s a mystery that pained the mother. The ramp was aluminum and made transporting Armoni and his heavy wheelchair a little less challenging.

“He’s more of a quadriplegic with his cerebral palsy. He can’t do anything at all,” Allen said.

FOX6 News spoke with Allen Wednesday afternoon, April 4. She made a plea for the ramp’s return.

“For those who stole it, if you still have it, please have a heart and return it,” Allen said.

An outpouring of support soon came in.

“Somebody had shared that news story and it caught our attention,” said Eric Grunewald, Discount Ramps.

The team from Discount Ramps in Germantown, was immediately compelled to make a difference.

“We’re really happy to help this family. It’s kind of our mission statement here,” said Renee Privatt, Discount Ramps.

The company has pledged to donate a ramp nearly identical to the one that was taken.

“We hope this ramp provides some ease of movement for him,” said Privatt.

It’s also free of charge.

“We’re just trying to make people’s lives, who have mobility challenges, a little bit easier,” Privatt said.

A priceless act of kindness.

“I’m probably going to be jumping around giving hugs to everybody,” Allen said.

Discount Ramps plans to install the new ramp Friday morning, April 5 — helping the family immensely.