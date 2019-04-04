× Neubauer ‘closely monitoring’ Supreme Court vote canvass after Hagedorn declared victory

MADISON — Lisa Neubauer’s campaign officials said Thursday, April 4 they were “closely monitoring” counties canvassing the vote from Tuesday’s Wisconsin Supreme Court election.

Brian Hagedorn declared victory after winning about 6,000 more votes than Neubauer based on unofficial results. Neubauer did not concede and started raising money for a potential recount. Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan on Thursday also sent a fundraising plea.

Neubauer’s campaign cited numerous examples in Thursday’s memo of recent elections where mistakes were uncovered during the canvassing process, including the 2011 Supreme Court race where 14,000 unrecorded votes were discovered in Waukesha County, handing then-Justice David Prosser a win.

Neubauer also cited other recent, “incredibly close” elections and called them “a Wisconsin reality.”

Neubauer was less than half a percentage point behind Hagedorn. He called his lead “insurmountable.”