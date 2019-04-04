Oak Creek police release pictures, audio from August 2018 officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CREEK -- An armed robbery in August 2018 leads to a two-hour standoff that ended with the suspect shot by Oak Creek police. Now for the first time, we are seeing pictures and audio from the officer-involved shooting.

Police say they responded to an armed robbery at the Meijer gas station near Drexel and Howell last August. Officers identified the suspect as 30-year-old Vadim McCormick. They later confronted him at his home on E. American Avenue.

Radio traffic: Says he's wearing slim trunks and boots.

Officials say McCormick did not listen to their commands. So a perimeter was set and negotiations started -- and lasted roughly two hours.

Radio traffic: He opened the northeast corner. He's yelling leave.

Radio traffic disclosed if McCormick ran, he would get one warning until a K-9 would be sent after him.

Radio traffic: Negotiators I'm sure you know but he seems pretty intoxicated.

Investigators say during negotiations, the suspect hung his arm out the window -- and twice pointed a gun at officers. Officers then returned fire and shot McCormick in the arm.

Radio traffic: We're going to make an entry. Looks like he's losing consciousness.

Photos released from the scene display bullet holes in the home from the incident -- and the BB gun McCormick was holding. Police then entered the home and arrested McCormick, who was taken to the hospital.

McCormick admitted he robbed the gas station while armed with a BB gun. He was released from jail in September. He was later found dead in his home.