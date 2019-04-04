Police: Man shot, injured near 37th and Greenfield in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning, April 4. It happened around 12:05 a.m. near 37th and Greenfield.

According to police, the circumstances that led to the shooting remain under investigation, but evidence shows that after being shot, the victim ran to a house near 36th Street and Greenfield Avenue.

Officers located the 31-year-old man and provided medical attention for him. He was taken to a local hospital by the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The investigation is ongoing.