Rock County sheriff’s deputy arrested for beating woman

Posted 4:53 pm, April 4, 2019, by and

ROCK COUNTY — A Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy is facing charges for allegedly choking and beating a victim in separate incidents. Keegan Kelly, 26, was arrested and placed on administrative leave from the sheriff’s office, according to a report from WMTV.

The State Journal reports that the Rock County law enforcement officer was also forced to give up his weapons.

Kelly was arrested Wednesday, April 3 by Lake Delton police on a tentative felony charge of domestic violence-strangulation, and misdemeanor charges of domestic violence-battery and domestic violence-disorderly conduct. He was also arrested by Janesville police on a tentative charge of misdemeanor domestic violence-disorderly conduct.

The sheriff’s office says the victim contacted Lake Delton police on Tuesday, which started the criminal investigation.

