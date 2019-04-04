Sweets and treats: Some ways to cut the amount of candy your kids consume at Easter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- You can't totally skip the sweets at Easter -- but you can make some smarter and healthier choices than the Easter bunny might. Registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life joins Real Milwaukee with some treats parents will be pleased to give their kids -- or have their kids receive from grandma and grandpa.

Easter doesn't have to become a sugar-filled event. It`s not about taking the fun out of Easter, just making better choices.

Limit portion sizes of sugar treats. Select option with smaller packages.

Research has shown that if we over-restrict what our children have access to, they tend to overeat those types of food when their parents are not around.

Children ages 2 to 18 should consume no more than 25 grams of added sugar per day. Some larger Easter bunnies contain 100 grams of sugar.

Select sweets with no artificial colors, artificial flavors or high fructose corn syrup.

Look for organic sweeteners and items that are free from GMOs.

When dying eggs, select natural dye, such as Watkins, derived from pure vegetable juices like beet juice and spices like turmeric and free from artificial dyes

Consider putting together a themed Easter gift that is based on experience such as board games, sports, or artwork/crafts.

Remember: Easter is a holiday, it's not a holi-week and not a holi-month.

Non-foods ideas for Easter treats:

Stickers

Pencils

Gel Pens

Coloring books

Stationary

Puzzles

Bubbles

Mad Lib books

Legos

Fill plastic eggs with $1, quarters, or fun erasers

Sidewalk chalk

Jump rope

Lip balm

Glow Sticks

Bubble bath

Hair products

Activity Books

Food item ideas for Easter treats: