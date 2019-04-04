Wisconsin’s first ever dance mobility class is happening this weekend at Fred Astaire Dance Studio

BROOKFIELD -- Wisconsin's first ever dance mobility class is happening this weekend at the Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Brookfield. Local wheelchair dance instructor, Sergio Sanchez, and dancer Cheryl Angelelli, join Real Milwaukee with a preview.

About Dance Mobility (website)

When Cheryl Angelelli broke her neck in a swimming accident at 14, she never imagined she would, years later, elegantly dance across a ballroom. In fact, Angelelli not only performs as a wheelchair dancer, she spearheads a movement to create opportunities for other individuals in wheelchairs to learn ballroom dance.

Angelelli and her professional dance partner, Tamerlan Gadirov, are the No. 1-ranked wheelchair ballroom dance couple in the U.S.,and they will teach a wheelchair ballroom dance class on Saturday, April 6 from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Brookfield studio (15760 W. Capital Dr., Brookfield).

This is thefirst of its kind in the Fred Astaire Wisconsin region and we are hoping you can all join us! This will be a FREE introduction to wheelchair ballroom dance class. Both manual and power wheelchair users welcome. You may bring dance partner with you, or we’ll provide a professional dance partner for you! Attendees will learn different dance styles from the top ranked wheelchair ballroom dance couple in the U.S., Cheryl Angelelli and Tamerlan Gadirov!

Angelelli is the co-founder of Dance Mobility, a free wheelchair ballroom dance program that was created in 2015 at the Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, where Angelelli and Gadirov train. A grant from the Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan Foundation supports the program.

Angelelli and Gadirov not only teach wheelchair ballroom dancing but compete nationally and internationally, having won multiple dance titles in the U.S.