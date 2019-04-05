× 1 men stabbed, 1 bitten after alleged fight in Walmart parking lot

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Two men have been charged with assault and harassment after they allegedly got into a physical altercation in a Walmart parking lot last month, according to criminal complaint affidavits filed by police.

Jake Douglass Bylsma, 24, of Coeur d Alene, Idaho, and Glenn Kessler, 56, of Fairfield, were charged after the incident, which occurred March 24 on the 1200 block of York Road in Straban Township, State Police say. Both men are charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment.

According to police, the incident began around 3:31 p.m., when several people called 911 to report an altercation between two men in the parking lot, police say. At least one person reported that one man appeared to have a hand gun, and another had sustained a stab wound, according to police.

Troopers arrived on the scene and identified Bylsma and Kessler as the men involved in the fight. Bylsma had sustained a stab wound to his left arm, according to police, while Kessler had bruising to his head and a bite mark on his left ear.

After interviewing witnesses, police determined:

Kessler and Bylsma initially began arguing over the placement of a shopping cart in the parking lot. A physical altercation ensued, and Kessler was thrown to the ground. While Kessler was on the ground, Bylsma continued to punch him in the head area. Kessler got up and attempted to reach his vehicle, with Bylsma following him and continuing to attack. During the attack, Bylsma bit Kessler in the ear and head area, causing additional injuries. Kessler got to his vehicle, and retrieved a handgun from inside the car. Kessler had a concealed carry license. Bylsma grabbed the gun from Kessler and began walking toward the Walmart while still holding the gun. A bystander asked Bylsma to give them the gun, and Bylsma complied. As Bylsma walked away from him, Kessler retrieved two knives from his vehicle, followed Bylsma, and initiated another attack. Bylsma grabbed a cigarette holder and began hitting Kessler in the head with it. Kessler stabbed Bylsma in the left arm. Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to police.