4 fugitives wanted by US Marshals for failing to comply with WI Sex Offender Registry rules

MILWAUKEE -- This week on Wisconsin's Most Wanted, we are profiling four sex offenders failing to comply with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry. U.S. Marshals need your help locating them.

Deandre Madden, 23

“He’s wanted for parole violation, forced entry, burglary. He has priors for second degree sexual assault of a child,” the agent on his case said.

The 23-year-old has been wanted since May 2018.

“Deandre’s victim, she was 12-15 years old. She was just an acquaintance," the agent said.

U.S. Marshals said he can be identified by a tattoo on his right arm that says "RIP" and a tattoo on his left arm that says “Dion."

Todd Williams, 36

“Also goes by Maurice Price, Maurice Williams. Last time we arrested him, he was going by the name Robert Price,” the agent on his case said.

Williams has not been in compliance since 2016.

“He’s wanted for parole violation of sex assault and Sex Offender Registry. He was convicted of second degree sexual assault of a child," she said.

Williams also has narcotics and armed robbery in his criminal history. He has tattoos on his arms, including the letters "YBG" and on his left hand, the word “Star."

Michael Edward Royster, 50, known by his alias, "ICE"

“Michael is wanted for parole violation for sex assault, and that is stemming from a second degree sexual assault of a child back in 2002," the agent on the case said. “He’s also wanted for Sex Offender Registry violation.”

Royster has been arrested before for not complying with the Sex Offender Registry rules. The U.S. Marshals said he was among those arrested during the annual Wisconsin Department of Corrections Halloween sex offender checkup.

“He has priors for narcotics, firearms and armed robbery,” she said.

Keith Lavern Cannaday, 53

“He’s wanted for Sex Offender Registry violation. He also has a prior conviction for second degree sexual assault of a child," the agent on his case said.

U.S. Marshals said his victim was between the ages of 12-15.

“He used suffocation as a means to assault her,” she explained.

Cannaday also has a violent criminal history.

“Firearms, narcotics, battery and theft,” she said.

Cannaday has the initials “KC” on his right arm and "44 Magnum" tattooed on his left arm.

As always, tips from the public are 100 percent anonymous. If you have any information that can lead to the capture of any of these wanted men, the US Marshals want to hear from you: 414-297-3707.