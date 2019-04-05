MI woman loses son in accident, now she’s going to hear his heart beat again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLEGAN, Mich. - After losing her son nine months ago, a Michigan woman is about to hear his heart beating again - this time, in the chest of a boy who received the gift of life from her tragedy.

In June 2018, Amber Curry lost her 3-year-old son, Brayden, after he drowned while swimming with family members. CPR efforts on the scene couldn't save him.

Curry said she was at work when she got the call.

“You stop, you freeze. There’s no emotion. You’re empty,” she told WXMI.

While at the hospital, Curry was approached by the Gift of Life about donating Brayden's organs.

“I began to think, ‘What am I going to do? What are my options?’” Curry said.

Brayden's liver ended up going to a 9-month-old, and his kidneys went to two elderly women. As for his heart, a 3-year-old boy in Ohio was the recipient.

“It’s the hardest decision you’ll ever make. But if you have that opportunity, make that choice. Someday you can hear that heartbeat again of your loved one," she said.

Soon Curry will be able to hear Brayden's heart beat again. She managed to track down the recipient's family on Facebook and will be traveling to Ohio next weekend to meet them.

Not only will Curry be able to hear her son's heart beat again, she'll be able to see it too. The recipient's family has already shared a few Echocardiograms with her, showing that Brayden's heart is still strong.

“It is a bond that you cannot ever destroy, an amazing bond. And a choice I would never regret making," Curry said.